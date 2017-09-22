BROWN: Republicans thwarted in effort to purge Dems from party ranks

Chris Cleveland, Republican Party chair in Cook County, is trying to boot ward committeemen he says are Democrats. . | File photo

For the second time this month, Cook County Republican officials suffered a legal setback in their efforts to purge suspected Democratic infiltrators from their ranks.

Circuit Judge Margarita Kulys-Hoffman on Friday made a preliminary ruling in favor of Steven Graves, who was elected 19th Ward Republican committeeman in 2016 and promptly thrown out of office by GOP leaders.

Graves was among 13 GOP ward committeemen ousted on the basis that they had voted in Democratic primaries in the previous eight years — a violation of the party’s bylaws.

But the bylaw in question was enacted only after early voting had begun in the 2016 primary election when GOP officials say they suspected Democrats were running their own candidates for Republican committeemen in an effort to control the appointment of election judges.

In denying the Cook County Republican Party’s motion for summary judgment, Kulys-Hoffman found Republicans were “essentially invalidating the election results” by dumping the committeemen they suspected of being disloyal.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a prior federal court ruling in the GOP’s favor on the same issue.

In that case involving two other GOP ward committeemen, Frances Sapone (29th) and Sammy Tenuta (36th), the Court of Appeals ruled the dispute was a state court issue that never should have been decided in the federal courts.

U.S. District Judge Milton Shadur’s ruling had blocked the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners from recognizing the 13 removed committeeman as the party’s legal officeholders.

“His decision is now null and void,” said Pericles Abbasi, the attorney for Sapone.

An Election Board spokesman said the board intends to recognize the 13 disputed officials but will go back to federal court to seek clarification.

Chicago Republican Party Chairman Chris Cleveland dismissed both court rulings as procedural in nature and said Republicans would continue to “vigorously” defend their position.

“Under no circumstances are we going to knuckle under to Chicago Machine attempts to infiltrate our party,” Cleveland said.

Graves, a former 19th Democratic precinct captain, has consistently denied being in cahoots with the Democrats in his switch to the GOP.

So has Sapone.

“I am not a Democratic plant,” Sapone told me Friday at the Daley Center, where she had come to support Graves.

Graves said he was “stunned” by the ruling in his favor and will now push for the Kulys-Hoffman to take the next step to have him officially declared the rightful committeeman.