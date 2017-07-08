Chance the Rapper digs at pols over education funding

Chance the Rapper performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Monday night to jab at Illinois politicians wrangling over school funding, in the wake of news that nearly 1,000 Chicago Public Schools employees are being laid off.

The hip-hop superstar retweeted a Chicago Sun-Times story about the CPS layoffs, which affect 350 teachers, along with a Chicago Tribune story about Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoing a bipartisan school spending bill.

He followed up with a wry tweet, quipping “All in time for the back to school parade Saturday [shaking my head]. #supportCPS.”

All in time for the back to school parade Saturday smh. #supportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 8, 2017

Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, is slated to serve as the grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Parade this weekend on his native South Side.

He has been a vocal critic of Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and he inserted himself into the school funding debate earlier this year when he donated $1.1 million to CPS.

During his headlining Lollapalooza set on Saturday, Chance reportedly challenged the mayor to “Come at me, Rahm.”