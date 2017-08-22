Chance the Rapper wants to go back to college — and colleges want him

Chance the Rapper was the grand marshall in the 88th annual Bud Billiken Day Parade Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

Some Chicago college students are impatient to start school this month — and apparently, so is Chance the Rapper.

The 24-year-old said on Twitter he would like to attend Clark Atlanta University, a historically black school in Georgia.

“I was tryna go to Clark ATL,” he tweeted Sunday. “I’m still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up.”

I was tryna go to Clark ATL. I'm still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 20, 2017

Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools in March, then passed out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids at the annual Bud Billiken Parade. But will he now turn his focus to secondary education?

In a statement, CAU officials cited “sources close to the Bennett family,” who said Chance had always wanted to attend CAU and that “his tweet didn’t come out of the blue.”

After high school, the rapper attended Harold Washington College in Chicago for a week before dropping out, according to Rolling Stone.

The Clark Atlanta University admissions account responded within minutes to Chance’s tweet, saying “Immediately CAU alumni and staff encouraged Chance to pursue his dreams.”

They offered to help him enroll – as did officials from rival Morehouse College, also in Atlanta.

A Twitter user who said he was Clark’s undergraduate vice president also replied to the tweet, saying, “What can I do to make this happen ?!?!” But another tweeted, “Better get on that common app like errbody else bro.”

Clark officials have invited Chance to perform during homecoming activities in October, and also attend the school’s football game against Grambling State University on Sept. 3 at Soldier Field.

“Being invited back to Chicago for the Football Classic is an honor,” CAU President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson said in a statement. “We would love to engage Chance the Rapper during this historic event in the city he calls home.”

Hello Chance! We would love to help you enroll at CAU! — CAU Admissions (@CAUAdmissions) August 21, 2017

The AUC is a great place to be. Morehouse is an even better House to call home! Welcome home my brother, we would love to have you in Atl. — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) August 21, 2017

I'm the SGA Undergraduate Vice President of Clark Atlanta!!! What can I do to make this happen ?!?! pic.twitter.com/qZ8JvCKDaa — Warren Hawkins III (@TatTheAnswerr) August 21, 2017