Some Chicago college students are impatient to start school this month — and apparently, so is Chance the Rapper.
The 24-year-old said on Twitter he would like to attend Clark Atlanta University, a historically black school in Georgia.
“I was tryna go to Clark ATL,” he tweeted Sunday. “I’m still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up.”
Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools in March, then passed out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids at the annual Bud Billiken Parade. But will he now turn his focus to secondary education?
In a statement, CAU officials cited “sources close to the Bennett family,” who said Chance had always wanted to attend CAU and that “his tweet didn’t come out of the blue.”
After high school, the rapper attended Harold Washington College in Chicago for a week before dropping out, according to Rolling Stone.
The Clark Atlanta University admissions account responded within minutes to Chance’s tweet, saying “Immediately CAU alumni and staff encouraged Chance to pursue his dreams.”
They offered to help him enroll – as did officials from rival Morehouse College, also in Atlanta.
A Twitter user who said he was Clark’s undergraduate vice president also replied to the tweet, saying, “What can I do to make this happen ?!?!” But another tweeted, “Better get on that common app like errbody else bro.”
Clark officials have invited Chance to perform during homecoming activities in October, and also attend the school’s football game against Grambling State University on Sept. 3 at Soldier Field.
“Being invited back to Chicago for the Football Classic is an honor,” CAU President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson said in a statement. “We would love to engage Chance the Rapper during this historic event in the city he calls home.”