Bud Billiken Parade to kick off Saturday

Chance The Rapper performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade is expected to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with Chance the Rapper at the helm of the back-to-school festivities.

Having Chance serve as the grand marshal of the parade fits with this year’s theme, which is “honoring our hometown heroes.”

The event will start at the intersection of King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard.

From there, marchers will head south, ending at the intersection of Garfield Boulevard and Elsworth Drive.

Sponsored by Chicago Defender Charities, the annual parade has featured President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan in years past.

10am. 10AM. tenayem. Wake up. Wake up everybody in the house. Text everybody phone. ITS BUSSING SATURDAY THIS NOT A DRILL — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 11, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Get the lawn chairs and the coolers. Our kids gon walk down King Drive proud and beautiful and we gon 🗣ACT A FOOL CHEERING THEM ON 💯💯💯 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Throughout the day Friday, Chance tweeted about his excitement for the parade. His youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks, is teaming up with STATE Bags to give 30,000 backpacks with supplies to Chicago kids.

YO BRING YOUR BABIES OUT TO THE BUD #REALDADSDOREALTHINGS FATHERS WEAR GREEN IF YOU BRING THE FAM IM TRYNA IDENTIFY REAL MFS #BBBASH — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After the parade, there will be giveaways and other events in Washington Park, which is southeast of King Drive and 51st Street.