The 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade is expected to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with Chance the Rapper at the helm of the back-to-school festivities.

Having Chance serve as the grand marshal of the parade fits with this year’s theme, which is “honoring our hometown heroes.”

The event will start at the intersection of King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard.

From there, marchers will head south, ending at the intersection of Garfield Boulevard and Elsworth Drive.

Sponsored by Chicago Defender Charities, the annual parade has featured President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan in years past.

Throughout the day Friday, Chance tweeted about his excitement for the parade. His youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks, is teaming up with STATE Bags to give 30,000 backpacks with supplies to Chicago kids.

After the parade, there will be giveaways and other events in Washington Park, which is southeast of King Drive and 51st Street.