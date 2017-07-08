Chicago to hold fourth police exam in six years

Chicago will hold yet another police exam to maintain a pipeline of candidates to keep pace with retirements and fulfill Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s promise to add 970 officers over two years.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is scheduled to announce details of the latest entrance exam, the fourth in six years under Emanuel, at a news conference at police headquarters.

An early-morning announcement by the mayor’s office said applications for the new exam would open Aug. 15. The salary is $72,510 after 18 months. Officers are also eligible for generous health care and pension benefits, tuition reimbursement and a uniform allowance.

The police exam was last administered in April after City Hall reduced the “pre-employment process” by up to two months and repeated and expanded successful strategies used to bolster the number of minority applicants, including eliminating the $30 testing fee.

The timetable for processing and screening applicants was reduced from six months to two months.

At the time, the largest drop-off rate occurred during the run-up to the so-called POWER physical fitness test. To reverse that trend, text messages were sent to candidates to remind them of the date and time of pre-POWER exams.

For the first time, candidates who failed the pre-POWER test administered by the Chicago Police Department were allowed to retake the test. Those who had passed within the past year were not required to retake the test.

Candidates who either didn’t pass the pre-POWER test or couldn’t make the assigned date were allowed to take the test at a state-approved facility and submit proof.

A few months later, Emanuel acknowledged that he would have to “work double hard” to convince minorities to apply for the police exam April 1-2 because of the U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

The report portrayed a biased police department stuck in the Stone Age — from training that relies on 35-year-old videos to outdated pursuit tactics that imperil suspects, officers and innocent bystanders.

It laid bare years of civil rights violations by officers accused of verbally abusing minorities, shooting at people who pose no threat and Tasering others, simply because they refused to follow verbal commands.

“We’re gonna have to work double-hard to show the police department is a different police department” than the one unmasked by the feds, the mayor said then.

An influential alderman subsequently demanded that Emanuel relax police hiring standards before the April police exam to attract more minorities at a time of high crime and deep distrust.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) pronounced the unprecedented minority outreach campaign as doomed to failure without immediate and fundamental changes to the hiring process itself.

Beale, former longtime chairman of the City Council’s Police Committee, reiterated his longstanding claim that background checks, credit histories and psychological exams administered to police candidates are the “tools used to weed out and disqualify” minorities.

He warned that the same thing would continue to happen until the hiring process is revamped to remove the impediments.

A black woman with nearly two decades of experience in Chicago television was hired by the city to lead a minority outreach campaign aimed at diversifying the Chicago Police Department at a time of high crime and deep distrust.

The $85,000 contract called for Deborah Farmer’s Brown Farmer Media Group to cast the broadest possible net and persuade African-Americans outraged by Emanuel’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video a year ago to not only trust the police, but to join them.

Farmer’s five-month outreach campaign relied heavily on social-media messaging that has become the language of millennials. But, it was also grass roots, using established community organizations and retired and current police officers as recruiters.