City, feds back in court in lawsuit over grant money, sanctuary cities

The city of Chicago’s legal fight with the Justice Department over its sanctuary city status and federal grant money moves back into federal court Monday.

Attorneys for the city and the Justice Department will be in U.S. District Court as the city seeks a preliminary injunction to reverse new conditions imposed by the Attorney General Jeff Sessions that are intended to aid immigration authorities.

Those conditions took effect Sept. 5. The city proceeded with its grant application despite the conditions, which include giving federal authorities access to correctional and detention centers.

The city’s lawsuit over those conditions had prompted a blistering rebuke from Sessions, who decried the “culture of lawlessness that has beset” Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber has said at a previous hearing in the case that if the city applies for the grant and later wins its case, it would not be bound by the new conditions, which also include giving a 48-hour heads up to the feds of the scheduled release date and time “of an alien in the jurisdiction’s custody.”

Justice Department attorneys have said the city would not be forced to accept the grant conditions until “signing the award document.” And the city would have until 45 days after being chosen to receive the money to ink the deal.

Contributing: Jon Seidel