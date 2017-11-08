City to kick in additional $265 million-plus for CPS budget: source

The Chicago Public Schools is counting on at least $265 million in additional money from the city to balance its $5.79 million operating budget for the coming year, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

CPS’ budget proposal is set to be unveiled at 1 p.m. Friday at Galileo Scholastic Academy elementary school, 820 S. Carpenter.

Officials plan on $5.79 billion in operational spending, up from $5.6 million proposed a year ago, to cover higher pension costs and CTU raises, one source said.

CPS also is assuming it will get all the money it’s counting on from the state, according to a second source.

What’s not clear is where the city will find the extra millions.

The Illinois Senate will reconvene Sunday in Springfield to consider an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s amendatory veto of a bill worth $300 million extra to the city’s schools system, and the House meets next week.

Absent a new funding formula such as the one that bill contains, Illinois has no way to distribute any general state aid to its public school districts, as it was supposed to do Thursday.

CPS repeatedly has asked state lawmakers for a greater share of state funding for school districts serving poor children, and the Chicago Teachers Union and others have criticized local leaders for not doing more on their own.

The past two years, CPS leaders banked on money from Springfield to balance the books but ended up slashing budgets during the school year and laying off staff when the money didn’t materialize.

Officials have said that no matter what happens with the state, school will start on time on Sept. 5.

Friday’s release of the full operating budget is CPS’ latest in recent years.

Principals found out a few weeks ago, though, what they will have to spend at their schools, including about $200 more per student to cover contractual teacher raises.

Citywide, enrollment is projected to decline by about 8,000 students, following last year’s plummet of about 11,000 students. The latest plunge led to nearly 1,000 layoffs, including about 360 teachers, though many of those laid off are expected to be hired at other schools.

The Chicago Board of Education has postponed its scheduled meeting to approve the entire budget until Aug. 28. Budget hearings will be held at 42 W. Madison during working hours on Aug. 23: 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Capital budget hearings will take place on Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at three yet-to-be-announced locations.