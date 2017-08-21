Clouds likely in Chicago during eclipse; rain possible in afternoon

This March 9, 2016, file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. It's the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years. | AP Photo/File

A forecast for rain and thurderstorms morning dampened the spirits of some eclipse watchers.

A mostly-cloudy Monday morning could give way to rain and thunderstorms in the Chicago area by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

That could hamper viewing of the eclipse in Chicago.

Clouds are likely during the period of the eclipse, which should start about noon and last through 2:30 p.m., though there is the potential for clouds to thin or even part, especially during the latter part of that window, according to the weather service.

“That all said,” according to a weather service statement, “forecasting cirrus trends is very challenging and not routine.”

Though the clouds would disappoint many in the city, it may be even more devastating downstate in Carbondale, where thousands have converged to see the eclipse. Carbondale is among the communities on along a line where the the eclipse will be total, with the moon blocking the sun entirely. Chicago will have only a partial eclipse, with a sliver of the sun remaining visible.

Clouds permitting, of course.

The National Weather Service has posted a countdown clock to mark the start of “totality” – total coverage of the sun by the moon – on the west coast.