Sources: COPA chief tells Emanuel she plans to resign to run for AG

Sharon Fairley, acting head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, will resign to run for Illinois attorney general. | Associated Press

Ten days after a ballyhooed kick-off, the chief administrator of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability has told Mayor Rahm Emanuel she is planning to resign to run for Illinois attorney general, City Hall sources said Monday.

Sharon Fairley’s departure would be a stunning blow for a newly-created agency struggling to regain public trust shattered by the police shooting of Laquan McDonald and prove that it is more than just a name change from the widely-discredited and now-abolished Independent Police Review Authority.

With broader powers certain to create an expanded caseload, COPA opened for business on Sept. 15 with 25 vacancies out of 141 authorized full-time employees, 90 of them investigators.

One of the vacancies is the first deputy and chief of investigations.

Last fall, Fairley heralded the arrival of Thomas Kim, former chief of investigations for New York City’s police oversight agency. But, Kim recently resigned.

If Fairley quits to seek the job created when four-term Attorney General Lisa Madigan decided to retire from politics, COPA would be without its two top officials.

“She is seriously considering” resigning to run for attorney general, COPA spokesperson Mia Sissac disclosed Monday immediately after a brief phone conversation with Fairley precipitated by a Chicago Sun-Times inquiry.

If Fairley announces a run, she would be the fourth person on the race, joining two Democrats — state Rep. Scott Drury and state Sen. Kwame Raoul — and Republican Erika Harold.

Sissac was shaken by Fairley’s comments, but recouped enough to insist her departure would do nothing to stop the momentum of an agency that the police union has refused to recognize.

“The agency has been built and designed so that it can be successful, no matter who is the chief administrator,” Sissac said, acknowledging that there are still 25 vacancies.

“Sharon is a phenomenal leader and her vision has been realized. Her goal was to get it up and [running.] She’s done that. The staff is of high-quality…The agency now has the resources to do what it needs to do.”

Sources said Fairley has already discussed her plans to resign with Emanuel. City Hall sources described her departure as imminent. Until then, she was expected to at least compete for the permanent job.

Karen Sheley, director of police practices for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, was stunned to learn of Fairley’s imminent departure.

“This is about an agency and the procedures that they have in place and the work that’s being done at the agency—not necessarily about individuals,” Sheley said Monday.

“We’ll have to see what happens when there are new appointments made and the selection of a new person to run the agency.”

Last month, Madigan filed a lawsuit against the city seeking federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department. After months of resistance, Emanuel was finally on board and vowed to negotiate with Madigan to finalize a consent decree with rigid timetables and financial commitments toward police reform.

On Monday, Sheley argued that, like the mayor’s promise to negotiate with Madigan, the success of failure of COPA ultimately depends on Emanuel.

“Reform is difficult no matter what. It’s not about individuals. It’s about a commitment by the city and by its agencies to make real changes. If those changes are in the hands of someone else, that means that we’ll be watching to see how the job is done no matter who’s in the chair,” she said.

Last year, Emanuel’s Task Force on Police Accountability characterized IPRA as so “badly broken” it needed to be abolished.

Emanuel, who had already replaced IPRA chief Scott Ando with Fairley, initially balked at getting rid of IPRA before reversing field, just as he did on police manpower.

After months of behind-the-scenes bargaining with stakeholders and countless public hearings, the City Council approved the first two parts of Emanuel’s police accountability overhaul: a Civilian Office of Police Accountability to replace IPRA and a deputy inspector general for public safety to audit police practices, recommend changes to the police contract and bird-dog the accountability system.

Critics were concerned that, so long as the mayor and City Council hold the purse strings, neither of the new oversight agencies would be truly independent.

To reassure them, Emanuel agreed to give COPA a guaranteed budget of one percent of the Chicago Police Department’s budget — not including grant funding.

That guaranteed a dramatic increase from the $8.4 million IPRA budget police reform advocates have called so totally inadequate, it virtually guaranteed investigations of police wrongdoing would drag on for months or even years.

The increased budget is particularly important, considering the fact that COPA will inherit an expanded annual caseload tied to its broader powers to investigate false arrests, illegal searches, denials of counsel and other constitutional complaints.

With investigators and legal staffers all undergoing seven weeks of intensive training, COPA was supposed to have plenty of firepower to get started on its own.

But the outside consultants will add a new level of expertise that IPRA never had.

On the day that Madigan stunned the political world by announcing that the a fourth term would be her last, Fairley presided over a ceremonial swearing-in for COPA investigators at the South Shore Cultural Center.

She told reporters that the agency had been rebuilt “from scratch.” She acknowledged that she faces an uphill battle to rebuilt public trust and convince Chicagoans that police officers who use excessive force or otherwise the citizens they are sworn to protect will be held accountable.

“We heard loud and clear that this couldn’t be a mere name change,” Fairley was quoted as saying.

“This is not just slapping COPA on the door and calling it a day. This is not a reboot. This is a new agency, from top to bottom.”

Fairley was serving as COPA’s temporary chief because Emanuel has postponed indefinitely the appointment of a civilian oversight board that will choose the new permanent COPA chief.

Last fall, aldermen showered Fairley with praise and suggested she become the permanent COPA chief.

Fairley said then she was flattered by the compliments, but it was too early to talk about that.

“This transition is so big and so important, that’s all I can focus on right now. We have so much work that’s going on to get this agency off to a right start, I want to get that done. Then you can ask me that question,” she said then.

Ten days ago, Fairley was singing another tune.

She argued that a civilian review board might be “excessive” on top of COPA and the deputy inspector general for public safety.

“They will be on top of each other, and we don’t want them to step on their toes,” Fairley was q uoted as saying.