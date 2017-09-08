Cousin: Bronzeville man slain in shooting died ‘protecting the kids’

Alfred Mitchell Jr., 28, was killed Tuesday night on the corner of 37th Place and South Michigan Avenue. | Leslie Adkins/For the Sun-Times

The block where 28-year-old Alfred Mitchell Jr. died Tuesday is usually quiet.

That’s why the shooting, in a neighborhood that’s mostly row homes and old brownstones, surprised Marvin Edmond, who lives on nearby South Wabash Avenue. He heard 15 shots Tuesday night from his home.

“When I went out there, I saw a lady on the sidewalk and others in the yard,” Edmond said. “It’s usually pretty quiet around here and that’s why it surprised me. Everybody knows everybody.”

While Mitchell and others were barbecuing, a group of men walked up and fired shots from the corner of East 37th Place near South Michigan Avenue. Mitchell was killed and six others, ranging in age from 46 to 21, were wounded.

The mass shooting happened about two blocks from Chicago Police Department Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.

“People were just outside kicking it,” said Mitchell’s cousin, who asked to remain anonymous. “He was just out here barbecuing when it happened.”

Floyd Atkins, who grew up in the neighborhood, said he’s praying for the family and feels for them during this time.

“I grew up in the neighborhood, and I’ve seen it go through a lot of changes,” said Atkins, 60. “We’ve got to get a handle on the guns. We’ve got to cut down.”

Area Central detectives are still investigating the shooting and have two potential leads, but no one is in custody, said Brandi Wright, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

Police are looking into whether a 20-year-old man at the barbecue, who has a history with police and was wounded in a 2011 shooting, was the intended target, Wright said.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether an earlier verbal dispute in a nearby park led to the shooting.

Mitchell’s cousin said he didn’t live in the area and described Mitchell as a “cool” person.

“If there’s one thing I want people to know about him, it’s that he died protecting the kids,” Mitchell’s cousin said. “There were a lot of kids out there and he died protecting them.”