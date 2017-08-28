CPD Chief Eddie Johnson ‘ready’ for kidney transplant Wednesday

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in his office at CPD Headquarters with his son Daniel on August 24, 2017. | Max Herman| For the Sun-Times.

Chicago’s top cop said Monday he is eager— as one can be— to undergo kidney transplant surgery this week, if only so he can get started on his recuperation.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is set to undergo the transplant surgery Wednesday at Rush University Medical Center, receiving a kidney donated by his 25-year-old son.

“If I could get it done tonight, I would,” Johnson told reporters after a press conference at the Chicago Public Schools central office, where he and school officials rolled out a new curriculum that will teach 8th- and 10th-graders about the history of torture allegations against former Area 2 detectives.

“I’m just ready to get it over with. There is still a lot of work to be done in this city so the quicker I get this done, the quicker I can get back to the work at hand.”

A press conference in January marked the first time Johnson fielded questions about his health, when a combination of an empty stomach and blood pressure medication caused the chief to nearly faint as cameras rolled.

Soon after, Johnson went public with his diagnosis of the kidney disease glomerulonephritis.

Johnson had been on a transplant list, but was matched with his son, Daniel. Daniel is also ready for the wait to be over, Johnson said.

“He has the same mental state as I do,” Johnson said. “I am immensely proud (of Daniel). I couldn’t have went to the store and picked out a better kid.”

Johnson said he intends to bring his Bible with him, and consult the Book of Job during his recovery, preparing for the continuing tribulations of the CPD in the post-Laquan McDonald area.

Johnson, who dropped 50 pounds ahead of the surgery, said he also recently purchased a high-end treadmill, and looked forward to exercising after the operation.