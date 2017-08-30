CPD Supt. Johnson at Rush University Med Center for kidney transplant

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and his 25-year-old son Daniel Johnson, who is donating a kidney to his father, arrive with family members at Rush University Medical Center on Wednesday morning. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As he walked into Rush University Medical Center Wednesday morning to undergo kidney transplant surgery, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson seemed light hearted.

When asked by a reporter to reflect on the surreal concept of having a kidney — donated from his 25-year-old son — sewn into his body, Johnson smiled.

“Well, part of me is in him, you know, so he’s just giving it back to me,” he said.

“I just hope I don’t get the urge to do the things that college kids do,” he said, poking at his son, Daniel, a graduate of Knox College.

Johnson has beamed with a lot of fatherly pride recently.

Daniel, who currently works as an elementary school teacher, is in the process of applying to become a Chicago cop.

He stood beside his dad Wednesday morning. Doctors will perform surgery on father and son simultaneously.

A hospital spokesman said well-wishers should not expect any updates on the procedures until about 5 p.m.

The transplant surgery will last about three hours, followed by six weeks or so recuperating.

Johnson, who’s battled a chronic kidney disorder for years, said healthy eating and 40 minutes of cardio exercise daily for the last seven months have left him 50 pounds lighter.

“That’s a good thing,” he said.

Johnson also took a moment Wednesday to talk about organ donation.

“There’s a lot of great people that still have contributions to make to this world, unfortunately they have different issues they have to deal with in terms of organ donation. So you know I look at God gave us all two kidneys and maybe he gave us two so you could let someone borrow one if they need to. So I just want people to know that you can change somebody’s life, absolutely change somebody’s life by donating.”

Typically, the survival rate of kidney recipients after one year is 95 percent, according to Dr. John Fung, director of the University of Chicago Medicine Transplantation Institute, which performs about 100 kidney transplants annually.

If the patient survives the first year, there’s a 50 percent chance the kidney will still be working 10 years later, he said. That jumps to 66 percent after 10 years if the kidney comes from a living donor, Fung said.

Contributing: Stefano Esposito