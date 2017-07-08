CPS lays off 950, including 356 teachers, delays releasing its budget

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool, seen here with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, delayed releasing CPS' budget Monday, but teachers and other staffers were being notified of layoffs. | Sun-Times files

About 950 Chicago Public Schools employees were being notified Monday they’re being laid off.

They include 356 teachers and about 600 school support staffers, CPS spokesman Michael Passman said.

The layoffs are tied to staffing changes at schools that have seen enrollment decline or changed programs and are part of the annual budgeting process, Passman said.

Meanwhile, CPS’ full operating budget, which schools chief Forrest Claypool has said would be made public Monday, won’t be released.

“We are doing this to allow Springfield more time to resolve the statewide education funding crisis before we ask our board to vote on a budget,” Passman said.

State law requires CPS to approve its operating budget before Sept. 1. A Chicago Board of Education meeting slated for Aug. 23 is being postponed.

Passman said the number of open teaching positions is greater than the number of teachers being let go.

CPS will host four job fairs for teachers and support staff in coming days. Historically, about 60 percent of laidoff teachers are rehired to full-time positions. Another 23 percent work as substitute teachers.

High schools laid off 116 teachers and elementary schools 240.

The Chicago Teachers Union couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.