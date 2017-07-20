CPS per-pupil funding to increase slightly for 2017-18 school year

Chicago Public Schools principals on Thursday were told that the district will boost per-pupil spending by about $200 next academic year, while extra spending on special education students will remain flat.

Principals gathered at Westinghouse College Prep High School learned that the CPS’ base allocation will be $4,290 for elementary students in fourth through eighth grades. The rates for kindergarten through third grade typically are higher than that. Next year’s allocation for high schoolers is $5,320 per pupil.

Principals, however, have been concerned that this year’s rate must also cover new raises agreed to last October when the Chicago Teachers Union signed a new contract. Those raises are for cost of living, as well as for extra experience and education.

Last year’s rate — $4,087 for fourth- to eighth-graders at the start of school year — is less than when CPS’s “student-based budgeting” began in the summer of 2013 at $4,140. That figure has been raised just once — to $4,390 per student, for the 2014-15 school year, by just enough to cover raises promised to teachers in their contract. And it has since declined each year.

Principals learned those numbers as they received their overall school budgets — as late as they’ve ever gotten them — budgets that CPS is basing on funding that includes $300 million the state hasn’t yet handed over.

And Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he’ll veto about $200 million of that.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool and Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson plan an 11:30 a.m. conference call to discuss budget specifics.

The school budgets — essential for principals to be able to plan — are coming with only about a month until teachers and staff report back to work for the 2017-2018 school year.

Principals also were told that special-education funds — a point of contention in the past — will remain steady, even as enrollment is declining, presumably allowing an increase in per-pupil spending in that area. Schools also are not allowed to spend those funds on general education needs. Principals at the Westinghouse briefing also told the Sun-Times that CPS will have cluster programs to increase support for the special-education students with the most significant needs.

CPS enrollment has steadily declined over the last several years then dropped by more than 10,000 students last year.

A source familiar with the budget said though overall per-pupil rate will be larger than last year’s, schools also will see increases to personnel costs. District officials plan to retain past programs for helping schools with more expensive than average teachers or too few students to support a full range of courses.

Last year, CPS stopped centrally assigning and paying for positions for special education students, instead giving principals a lump sum in their overall operating budgets, with their general education funding. Parents and teachers complained that CPS was shortchanging students with special needs to balance its books and trying to hide that.

Unlike past years, only principals were invited to Thursday’s sessions. They had to seek special permission to bring assistant principals or school clerks. That’s an added hurdle given that they will have just four business days to finalize their budgets and seek approval from their governing Local School Councils to meet a Wednesday deadline.

It’s not yet clear when school-by-school numbers will be released. A CPS spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday on budget specifics.

This marks the third straight year that CPS budgets have counted on money from Springfield the schools system doesn’t yet have. As a result, last year and the year before, schools faced mid-year budget cuts after hundreds of millions didn’t end up coming to CPS.

The Chicago Teachers Union plans a 1 p.m. news conference at its headquarters Thursday to discuss school budgets. That news conference will cap what the union is calling the “Bus Tour for Fair Funding” around the city, which includes stops at National Teachers Academy, 55 W. Cermak, and Uplift High School, 900 W. Wilson Ave.

Contributing: Fran Spielman