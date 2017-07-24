CPS releases school-by-school budgets for September

After a weekend of problems with budgeting software, Chicago Public Schools published individual school budgets on Monday.

In response to last year’s outcry over co-mingled funds, special education funding has been broken out separately so it’s clear what each school will have to spend, though it’s still not entirely clear how CPS officials arrived at those figures.

CPS projects it will lose some 8,000 students overall, less than last year’s whopping 11,000 enrollment decline. District-run elementary schools may lose 6,204 students, high schools about 1,500. Charter and contract schools are projected to gain about 650 students but a handful of charter schools are still adding entire grades. The district’s alternative schools for students at risk of dropping out or already gone from traditional schools may lose 467 students.

About 300 schools are losing money and 330 gaining money compared to last year. Some 85 schools are so sparsely enrolled or slated to lose so many students they’re receiving a share of $11.5 million in program support without which they couldn’t afford to program a full roster of courses.

Final numbers will be adjusted after an official count is taken on the 20th day of school.

CPS still employs a per-pupil funding mechanism known as “student-based budgeting” in which each student is worth a set amount of money. Last year’s rates went up by about $200 per child to cover raises mandated by new labor contracts, so each student in kindergarten to 3rd grade gets $4,590, each 4th to 8th grader $4,290 and high schoolers $5,390 each.

Schools projected for a large enrollment drop or rise are dealing with big budget changes. But what’s confusing is how schools whose enrollment is predicted to remain exactly the same will see big losses, such as Christopher Elementary School, or increases, such as Nettelhorst Elementary School.