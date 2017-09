CPS students head back to school

Students walk into Solorio Academy High School for the first day of classes. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

With a protracted battle over state funding finally resolved, Chicago’s public school students headed back to classes on Tuesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is celebrating the big day by stopping by speaking to students at Solorio Academy High School before heading to Harold Washington Elementary School, where he will walk the school’s Safe Passage Route and also speak.

Among the officials joining Emanuel at Solorio was Ald. Ed Burke.