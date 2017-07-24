Dentist charged with filming minors in North Avenue Beach men’s room

A Chicago dentist was charged with possession of child pornography after he was arrested last week for filming children and adults in a North Avenue Beach men’s room.

A Chicago Police officer on Friday found 68-year-old Gregory Stump in a stall, naked and holding his cell phone over the partition of a bathroom stall with one hand and masturbating with the other, according to court records. In the next stall, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Carlson said, was a 16-year-old boy who was changing out of his swimsuit.

A warrant search of Stump’s cell phone turned up images of a preteen boy using a urinal in the bathroom, the bare buttocks of another boy as the child pulled up his shorts, and of adult men using the urinals— all filmed from the same overhead angle, as if the camera were being held over the side of a neighboring stall, Carlson said.

A judge on Saturday ordered Stump released on his own recognizance. However, he remained in jail over the weekend because of an error in his bond paperwork.

On Monday, Stump was to be released on electronic monitoring after a brief hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

His lawyer, Richard Kling, asked to alter terms of Stump’s release that barred him from interacting with minors, noting that it would limit Stump’s ability to see patients.

A judge allowed Stump to see underage patients but only if their parents are present. His dentist license remained in good standing Monday, according to the state Department of Professional Regulation.

Kling declined comment on Monday.

Stump is facing charges of possession of child pornography and unauthorized video recording of a minor.