Dick Durbin scorches Donald Trump for attacking Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., no friend of the policies of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, deplored on Wednesday the attack President Donald Trump is leveling against “the man who stuck his neck out for that president and his political campaign.”

Trump has launched an unprecedented attack against Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe. He blames Sessions for Robert Mueller’s special prosecutor probe though it was Trump’s firing of then FBI director James Comey — months after Sessions recused himself — that started the chain of events that most centrally led to Mueller’s appointment.

Durbin made his comments about the treatment of his former GOP Senate colleague during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“Sessions stuck his neck out for this president, the only, the first senator to endorse him. And now look what the president is doing to him, chopping his head off,” Durbin said.

Durbin said Trump’s “true motive” is “to put an end to this Russian investigation.”

He added, “The most conservative Republican senators I have spoken to in private are disgusted by this. They cannot believe that a man, who gave up his Senate career to be a top official in this administration, is being treated in such a shabby way.

“And it really comes down, Joe, to the basics. You know, loyalty is the coin of the realm in politics. If you’re not loyal to your friends, if you don’t stick with them through thick and thin, you don’t last very long around here. Your word is no good. And here we have the president, attacking the man who stuck his neck out for that president and his political campaign.”

And if Sessions resigned — so far he shows no sign of leaving — or if he is fired — Durbin said it will be hard for Trump to find a replacement.

Said Durbin, after what Trump is doing to Sessions, “Who would take that job?”