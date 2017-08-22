Eclipse darkened skies, then Skilling’s tears on WGN lit up Twitter

Tom Skilling's tears during Monday's eclipse — the first one he's covered — got a lot of people talking. | Screenshot of WGN video via Twitter

Skilling wept.

The emotional reaction of longtime WGN weatherman Tom Skilling during Monday’s eclipse touched a lot of people.

Skilling started crying and hugging people around him in Carbondale, where he’d gone to cover the celestial event.

“This is amazing. What do you think of this, guys?” Skilling said after seeing his first eclipse.

“Look at this! Oh, my word!”

The only thing better than watching the eclipse is Tom Skilling watching the eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 @Skilling pic.twitter.com/o0t7u5Nyk1 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

Skilling wasn’t alone. ABC7 Chicago’s Larry Mowry also was overcome by the moment:

TEARS OF JOY! @LarryABC7 brought to tears during #totalsolareclipse in Carbondale. 'I've been dreaming of this for a very long time.' pic.twitter.com/95KvfubVOp — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 21, 2017

Skilling seemed to know he was going to have a hard time holding it together.

Before the event, he had said:

“We’ve been told some people start sobbing. For some, it’s just a life-changing event. And we may start doing that, too,” Skilling said, already beginning to tear up. “I’ll get my act together guys. … Sorry about this.”

TEARS OF JOY: Tom Skilling got a little emotional during his cover of the eclipse. We feel you, Tom. @Skilling #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T18DvLw1SG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

People on Twitter noticed.

Without a doubt.. witnessing Tom Skilling watch the World Series of Weather in tears is way better than the event itself. #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/3Px5FhEtZX — Jill (@JillDawsonJ) August 21, 2017

Seriously… Tom Skilling's visceral reactions to the eclipse on @WGNNews were just beautiful to watch and truly awesome. https://t.co/EdH6NbtoBR — Travis Truitt (@TravisTruitt) August 21, 2017

And Skilling appreciated it.