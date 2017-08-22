Skilling wept.

The emotional reaction of longtime WGN weatherman Tom Skilling during Monday’s eclipse touched a lot of people.

Skilling started crying and hugging people around him in Carbondale, where he’d gone to cover the celestial event.

“This is amazing. What do you think of this, guys?” Skilling said after seeing his first eclipse.

“Look at this! Oh, my word!”

Skilling wasn’t alone. ABC7 Chicago’s Larry Mowry also was overcome by the moment:

Skilling seemed to know he was going to have a hard time holding it together.

Before the event, he had said:

“We’ve been told some people start sobbing. For some, it’s just a life-changing event. And we may start doing that, too,” Skilling said, already beginning to tear up. “I’ll get my act together guys. … Sorry about this.”

People on Twitter noticed.

And Skilling appreciated it.