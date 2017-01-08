Eddie Johnson sees signs of hope despite rising homicide rate

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Tuesday pointed to a sign of progress in an otherwise violent year–250 fewer gunshot victims—as evidence that Chicago’s rising murder rate may soon start coming down.

Chicago’s murder total passed the 400-mark with more than a week left in July. The month ended with the city on pace to top a 2016 murder rate not seen since the 1990’s.

Still, Johnson claims to be encouraged—even though President Donald Trump keeps wondering aloud, “What the hell is going on in Chicago” and demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel “get tough.”

“We have 250 less victims of gun shootings this year. That’s an encouraging sign. If we keep trending in that direction, then in theory, those murders should start coming down,” Johnson said.

Johnson was equally optimistic about changing the culture among Chicago Police officers portrayed by the U.S. Justice Department as poorly trained and supervised and seldom punished for excessive force and civil rights abuses.

That’s even though a newly-released bodycam video shows a young black man being pulled to the ground and kneeled upon by two officers who stopped the man for failing to signal before a turn and having a missing light over his license plate.

“I’ve been a cop for 29 years and I can tell you this: I didn’t think I would see change in the department as quickly as I have. But, I have seen a lot of positive change and that’s encouraging,” he said.

“This thing didn’t get messed up overnight and it won’t get fixed overnight. This is decades of doing things inappropriately in some circumstances. That doesn’t change overnight. But in this last year-and-a-half, I have seen a lot of positive changes. And we’re gonna get there.”

At an Organ Donor Awareness Week event outside the Thompson Center, Johnson also talked about the kidney transplant he hopes to receive in the next month from his 25-year-old son.

“It’s something that I would never ask anyone to do. But, he found it in his heart. He told me one day, ‘Listen. You gave me life, so I want to help improve yours,'” said Johnson, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease.

“I don’t have the words to really express how I feel about that. But I’m proud of him for stepping up. In the African-American community, we are known—especially in the city of Chicago—for taking lives. We should be known for saving lives. That’s what he’s stepping up to the plate and doing.”

Police Board President Lori Lightfoot said it’s “encouraging” that the number of shootings are down.

But she argued that the homicide rate “continues to be at historic highs and we have to keep working to get that down and improve the clearance rate for homicides and other violent crime.”

Lightfoot acknowledged that Johnson has “worked very hard” to change the culture of the Police Department laid bare in the Laquan McDonald shooting video that triggered the Justice Department investigation.

But she said, “We will know we have made substantial progress toward bridging the gap between the Police Department and communities of color when the perception of police legitimacy has changed and when line police officers understand that respectful and constitutional policing is every bit as important a tool as their gun and their badge. We have many, many steps to go before we get there.”