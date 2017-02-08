Emanuel accuses Rauner of ‘governing through anger’ on school veto

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday accused Gov. Bruce Rauner of “governing through anger” and predicted that Republicans and Democrats alike would chose “loyalty to kids over loyalty to the governor” by overriding Rauner’s veto of a school funding bill.

One day after Rauner followed through on his threat to veto the bill, Emanuel accused his old friend of making a “fundamental mistake” and blowing a “historic opportunity” to rewrite a formula that “fundamentally harms poor kids and kids of color.”

“Re-writing the school formula was a product of the governor’s commission, which is why the governor agrees with 90 percent of it. You can’t then just want to veto it because of a pique of anger,” the mayor told reporters.

“There’s only one way to explain what the governor did. Vetoing a bill that he agrees with 90 percent that almost every school superintendent across the state and almost every paper across the state….agree that he should sign. He is governing through anger.”

Emanuel said Rauner has been overridden four times—on a budget that raises the state income tax and on a variety of pension reform issues—because “people of both parties in the legislature have decided to go independent, around the governor to start moving Illinois forward.”

And that is precisely what the mayor believes will happen this time. Republicans and Democrats will work “around” a governor whom, the mayor called a “stumbling block to progress.”

“He’s chosen to play politics. He’s chosen to play divisiveness rather than progress….Like on the budget, like on a series of policies as it relates to fiscal issues like pensions, Democrats and Republicans will go around the governor just like in Washington they’re now going around the president,” the mayor said.

Emanuel noted that 250 school districts around the state “do much better” under the new formula because they represent poor kids and the governor has “harmed them.” They’re in greater financial need than even Chicago, the mayor said.

“Like what happened on the budgetary issue, people representing Southern Illinois [University], Northern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois—fifteen Republicans realized that they are now having to pick loyalty to governor or loyalty to kids and constituents,” Emanuel said.

“And I believe people will realize at a certain point—and pretty soon already, based on what I know—that they have a loyalty to their children. They have a loyalty to their children. They have a loyalty to the taxpayers to make sure our kids are in school on Day One.”

No matter what happens, Emanuel made one thing perfectly clear. Chicago Public School schools will open on time and remain open for, what the mayor calls a “full school day and a full school year.”

Once again, the mayor refused to say how he would do that or what taxes he might raise in the event that an override of the governor’s veto fails.

To override the governor’s veto, Emanuel needs to round up 36 votes in the Senate and 71 votes in the Illinois House.

That’s not a challenge in the Senate, where there are 37 Democrats and where the school funding formula passed the first time with 35 votes.

The House is a different story. There, the original bill passed with just 60 votes on a day when a handful of Democrats were missing.

Still, a top mayoral aide has given the override a good chance of passing both houses. That’s, in part, because Rauner eliminated a permanent hold-harmless provision and substituted a two-year guarantee that school districts would not receive less state aid than they current get.

“He’s keeping it for two years, then it goes away. That helps our cause because the bottom falls out in two years. That will have a drastic impact on school districts, especially Downstate,” the Emanuel adviser said.

“Every day that goes by, the chances of an override improve because there is no alternative. At the end of the day, there will be enough legislators who do not want to see schools fail to open. I believe we will be able to work with them to accomplish the override.”