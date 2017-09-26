Emanuel to name interim COPA administrator to hold down the fort

Sharon Fairley, installed in December 2015 by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to head the Independent Police Review Authority, which criticizes the Chicago Police Department in a new report for delays in reporting officer-involved shootings. | AP

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday he plans to name an interim administrator to hold down the fort at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability until a civilian oversight board can choose a permanent chief.

Emanuel was moving on, one day after Sharon Fairley stunned police reformers—and created a political crisis for the mayor—by disclosing plans to resign to run for attorney general.

“Sharon has done a tremendous job in creating real strengths. It’s not depending just on her leadership. But she is a real leader,” the mayor said.

“The good news in we’re in a different place—not just by organization, but by culture, by professionalism, by funding than we were before. I will be naming shortly an interim person…And we’ll proceed from there. But the good news is because she dedicated herself over the last 18 or 22 months, we are in a stronger position. Stronger that it’s not dependent on one individual.”

The natural choice to replace Fairley—at least on an interim is Walter Katz.

He’s the former independent police auditor for San Jose, California who agreed to take a small pay cut to accept a job he called the “biggest policing challenge in America”—as Emanuel’s $165,000-a-year deputy chief of staff for public safety.

Emanuel did not tip his hand on Fairley’s replacement.

He would only say that he is determined not to miss a beat when it comes to building “the kind of professionalism we want to see for an independent authority to make sure that all aspects of our public safety are held accountable to the highest professional standards.”

And what about that elusive civilian review board the mayor promised more than a year ago?

“I’m gonna be naming a process working with a lot of different people,” the mayor said.

“I’ve had a number discussions with individuals about how to create a process that has input to have a set of names that reflect the independence and authority that we’ve built over the last 22 months.”

Fairley made her political aspirations known ten days after a ceremonial kick-off at the South Shore Cultural Center.

It was a stunning blow for a newly-created agency struggling to regain public trust shattered by the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

At a time when COPA is attempting to prove that it’s a whole lot more than a name change from the widely-discredited and now-abolished Independent Police Review Authority, there’s nobody at the top.

Fairley’s departure would be difficult enough if it were the only exit. But sources said COPA either has or will have vacancies in three other top jobs: first deputy, chief of investigations and general counsel.

Twenty-five of the 141 authorized full-time jobs also remain unfilled.

In addition, Fairley has yet to disclose the all-important results of the sweeping investigation she ordered in March, 2016.

The law firm of McGuire Woods LLP was hired to perform an audit to determine whether IPRA’s investigations of past police shootings were conducted properly.

At the time, Fairley said she wasn’t interested in revisting all 400 shooting investigations conducted by IPRA. But she argued that “20-to-40” of them warranted a closer look, given the fact that all but two those 400 cases had been ruled justified.

The review of past shooting investigations was supposed to take about six months. That was nearly a year ago.

Fairley did not return repeated phone calls. George Terwilliger III, the former deputy attorney general hired to lead the audit team, could not be reached for comment on the investigation.

On the day he was hired, Terwilliger vowed to examine IPRA’s investigative process “from one end to the other, and assessing where it was strong, where it was weak and where it may need improvement.”