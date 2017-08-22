Emanuel uses test scores to make the case–again–for school funding

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday plucked out the most favorable gains in standardized test scores—among English learners—to make the case for rewriting a school funding formula that, the mayor claims, “punishes” poor and minority students.

On Wednesday, the Illinois House will be back in session, possibly to take a vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s amendatory veto of a school funding reform bill that the governor has condemned as a “Chicago bailout.”

The state’s Senate, where Democrats hold a veto-proof majority, has already voted to override the governor’s veto. The House is a far tougher hurdle. There are only 67 Democrats, with 71 votes needed to override the governor.

If the override vote fails in the House, the only alternative will be to negotiate a new school funding bill. In those back-up negotiations, Rauner has demanded that vouchers be on the table. Cardinal Blase Cupich has been cheering the governor on from the sidelines while using the mayor’s private emails to lobby for vouchers.

On Tuesday, as legislative leaders held yet another negotiating session, Emanuel hinted strongly that he was prepared to put aside his longstanding opposition to private school vouchers if that’s what it takes to cut a deal that delivers the $300 million in funding needed for Chicago Public Schools.

“It’s a little premature for me to talk about the construct of a bill. [But] I have one standard: To end the inequity of funding in Illinois as it relates to education,” Emanuel told a news conference at Arthur Canty Elementary School, 3740 N. Panama.

“The character of a child should determine the funding—not their zip code. There’s an academic gap that’s been dramatically closed here in Chicago. There needs to be a funding gap closed in Springfield.”

Apparently referring to vouchers, the mayor said, “I’m open to also hearing ideas. But I’m not gonna continue as mayor of this city [and] allow Springfield when it comes to funding education to be dead-last and punish kids simply because of the color of their skin and the income of their parents. That is wrong and it has to end. And it will end. And it started in the Senate.”

Two weeks ago, CPS touted a rise in district-wide standardized test scores, but acknowledged that the increase did little to close an achievement gap between white and minority students.

On Tuesday, results were released from the latest Northwest Evaluation Association Measures of Academic Progress (NWEA MAP) on a school-by-school basis, but not broken down far enough to show trends among subgroups such as English-language learners or special education students.

Emanuel and Schools CEO Janice Jackson plucked out the results most favorable to CPS to bolster the case for an education renaissance in Chicago that justifies increased funding.

They said it shows that English learners have narrowed the achievement gap by 48 percent in math and by 28 percent in reading. The gap now stands at 6.4 percentage points in math and 16.2 percentage points in reading.

Citywide results are similar. English learners and native speakers both made gains in reading and math. But the achievement gap has narrowed, thanks to a 15 percent improvement in math attainment among English learners and a 20 percent spike in reading attainment, according to officials.

Asked Tuesday about attainment scores that were either “flat” or “dipped,” Jackson offered a glass-half-full response.

“Actually, our attainment scores went up. I know in math, it was a slight increase. But in reading, it was a little bit more significant from last year to this year,” Jackson said while standing at the mayor’s side.

“Our attainment continues to go up across all of the different demographic groups. We appreciate the questions and comments around some of those gaps that exist. We acknowledge them as well. But when you drill down in the data….we do see a lot of bright lights.”

Jackson pointed to, what she called “dramatic gains” among Latino students “both in growth and also attainment. There are also “some bright spots” among black students.

“If you look at the past two school years, which gives you a much better view of the trajectory, we see in some cases where African-American students are out-performing white students as far as the increase that has occurred over time,” she said.

“It doesn’t mean everything is perfect. But it’s clear that…..CPS is moving in the right direction….The future is bright for our children.”