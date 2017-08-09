Ex-priest Daniel McCormack ruled sexually violent, can be committed

Former priest Daniel McCormack will remain in state custody indefinitely, after a Cook County judge on Friday ruled that the convicted child molester remains likely to abuse children again.

Judge Dennis Porter’s ruling comes some eight years after McCormack finished a five-year sentence for molesting five boys while serving as a priest in St. Agatha’s parish.

A state psychiatrist and a psychologist were the only two witnesses to take the stand during the three-day bench trial, with testimony narrowly focused on their evaluation of McCormack’s mental health and the probability that he would molest children again if he were released.

McCormack, has remained in state custody at a mental hospital for sex offenders in downstate Rushville since 2009 – when he completed his prison sentence for sexually abusing five boys while he was at St. Agatha’s.

During the years he has been awaiting a ruling— which had been on hold while various criminal charges and civil lawsuits have played out in other courtrooms— McCormack never has participated in a psychological evaluation, leaving a trio of state experts to examine court records and a report from the Archdiocese of Chicago as a basis for determining his likelihood of offending.

The mental health experts who have reviewed his file have agreed that McCormack is a pedophile, but two of the three ruled that he was unlikely to harm children if released based on “actuarial” calculations of various psychological risk factors.

A third expert, brought on to review McCormack’s case after the first two, stated that McCormack was a high risk to re-offend, noting that McCormack continued molesting his victims even after he was arrested in 2005, and had been told by church leaders that he was barred from having contact with children without supervision. Case files from a 2010 investigation by the archdiocese found allegations against McCormack dating back as early as 1999.