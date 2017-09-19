Exploratory committee chair vows to coax McCarthy into mayoral race

The chairman of Garry McCarthy’s exploratory committee said Tuesday he hopes to meet conditions established by the fired police superintendent by “late October at the latest” and coax McCarthy into a race against Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Northwest Side businessman Brian McCormack said McCarthy has cracked the door open to challenging the boss who fired him, but won’t make a final decision until the committee formed to gauge his mayoral prospects proves that McCarthy could run and win.

McCarthy refused to comment on the recruitment effort.

“He’d like to see two things: that we have the financial wherewithal … that can help fund an effective campaign to get his message out to the people of Chicago. And that the citizens would want him to be mayor,” McCormack said Tuesday.

“After we bring that back to him, then he’ll make a decision whether he runs or not. … I’m not saying he’s for sure running. I’m saying that our committee has some work to do and, if we get our work done successfully, which I know we will, then we’ll sit down with him and he’ll make a decision,” McCormack added. “I know I can … show him that he would be the right candidate and that we could put him into office.”

McCormack said he plans to start polling in the next two weeks. He has already started raising money, but won’t say how much. The first contributions are expected to be disclosed later this week.

Emanuel survived Chicago’s first mayoral runoff only after spending $24 million to defeat County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a relative political unknown.

The mayor has raised only $4 million since his 2015 re-election and has just $1.6 million in the bank.

McCormack said Tuesday he is not intimidated by Emanuel’s notorious fundraising muscle.

“Not only in Chicago, but in the country, people are looking for change. … You don’t need $25 million to showcase that if you’re the right person with the right message,” McCormack said.

After claiming that he had McCarthy’s back for weeks, Emanuel abruptly fired his only police superintendent on Dec. 1, 2015.

At the time, the mayor claimed that McCarthy had become a “distraction” in the unrelenting furor that followed the court-ordered release of a video played around the world of white Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke pumping 16 rounds into the body of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

McCarthy has been on the warpath ever since. He’s been particularly frustrated by the surge in homicides and shootings that followed his firing and by the scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department prepared by a U.S. Justice Department that didn’t even bother to interview the former superintendent.

He has also condemned what he calls Emanuel’s “illegitimate” end-run around the Police Board’s nationwide search for his replacement that allowed the mayor to choose Eddie Johnson, who didn’t even apply for the job.

In 1979, former Mayor Jane Byrne pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in Chicago history in a campaign motivated by a political firing — by then-incumbent Mayor Michael Bilandic.

McCormack categorically denied that a McCarthy campaign — if there is one — would be a similar vehicle for revenge.

“That’s never been part of the dialogue. It’s all about him seeing what’s going on with the police force, him seeing what’s going on with the city and him feeling that, if he gets into the office, he can make significant change that we haven’t seen yet,” McCormack said.

“We have a school system that’s in shambles. … We’ve got taxes going through the roof. We’ve got jobs leaving the city. … It’s getting harder and harder to work in the city. Look at the crime. It’s horrible. It’s intruding in areas that have never seen it before. You’ve got stuff in Wrigleyville now — people getting mugged and stabbed. I’ve never seen that before.”

McCormack is a longtime resident of the Northwest Side who owns a printing business, but has also dabbled in movie production.

He said he met McCarthy through community activist Andrew Holmes and security firm owner Sean Morrison, through the work the three men do for Operation Restore Innocence. That’s a non-profit that helps victims of sex trafficking.