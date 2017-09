FBI: Fugitive cop caught 14 years after skipping RICO trial

The FBI says an ex-Chicago police officer charged in a 2001 RICO case has been arrested 14 years after skipping his federal trial.

Eddie C. Hicks, 68, was taken into custody this morning in Detroit, according to an FBI press release.

Hicks failed to appear for his trial in June 2003. He and others allegedly posed as DEA task force officers to steal drugs from drug dealers before re-selling them.

This story is developing.