FBI names new Chicago division chief

The FBI has named Jeffrey S. Sallet as the new special agent in charge of its Chicago division.

Sallet, who has led the bureau’s New Orleans division since 2015, will take over the Chicago field office in November, the FBI announced on Friday.

He joined the FBI in 1997 and focused on organized crime, public corruption, labor racketeering and counterterrorism at the New York division. He has also led criminal investigations in Washington, Boston and Rhode Island.

Sallet will take the place of Michael J. Anderson, who announced last week that he was retiring to take a corporate security job in Phoenix.

Anderson, who interviewed for the role of interim FBI director after President Donald Trump fired James Comey, will serve through the end of September.