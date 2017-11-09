First concert at new McCormick Place arena: Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples and Bob Dylan will perform together in the new Wintrust Arena near McCormick Place. | File photos

The city has announced that the first concert at the new Wintrust Arena at McCormick place will be a double-bill with a strong Chicago connection: Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples.

The folks singer and the Chicago icon will perform at the venue Oct. 27, the city announced Monday.

“The music of Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples defined generations and I can’t think of a better inaugural performance for this new venue on the South Side of Chicago,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement issued by his office.

The 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena will be home to DePaul University’s basketball teams, as well as the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.