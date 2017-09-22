FOP asks state labor board to stop changes to CPD use-of-force policy

The Chicago Police Department has begun training officers on changes in its use-of-force policy. | File photo

The Fraternal Order of Police has asked the Illinois Labor Relations Board to stop the city from changing the Chicago Police Department’s use-of-force policy.

Details about the implentation of the policy were unveiled Thursday and officers have begun training in the new procedures. The FOP, which represents rank-and-file CPD officers, says implementing the new policy violates its contract because the changes were not negotiated with the union.

The policy is a key part of the Chicago Police Department’s efforts to reform itself after facing a blistering report on its conduct by the U.S. Justice Department.

In a news release, the police union says the changes “would affect, at a minimum, disciplinary investigations, witness statements required to be made by officers, and just cause issues.”

The FOP says its petition, filed Friday, also argues that the city’s implementation of the new policy “is part of a pattern of making unilateral changes” without negotiating them and demands the city cease and desist implementing any changes.

“We oppose this policy and the manner in which the City has attempted to impose it, and so we are immediately filing charges with the state Labor Board. The City is not negotiating in good faith, and, frankly, we are tired of it,” FOP President Kevin Graham said in a statement.

A CPD spokesman had no comment on the labor complaint.

In 2018, officers will be required to take an eight-hour “scenario-based instruction that will give officers hands-on experience with the guidelines that they learned in the new policies,” First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro told reporters on Thursday. The cornerstone of the policy, Navarro said then, “is the sanctity of life.”

In 2019, officers will attend 24 hours of training; 32 hours will be required in 2020. In 2021, 40 hours of training will be mandatory for officers.

Aside from use of force, courses will focus on officers’ and civilians’ mental health, civil and human rights, pursuits of criminal suspects and court testimony, among other topics, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contributing: Sam Charles