Former alderman agrees to $25K settlement for lobbying violation

Former Chicago alderman and mayoral candidate William Singer has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a case triggered by his decision to lobby Mayor Rahm Emanuel through the mayor’s private emails, but failing to register as a lobbyist.

For the same reason, Chicago’s reinvigorated Board of Ethics also imposed identical $2,500 fines against lobbyist Marc Andreessen and Greg Prather.

Jim Abrams, a close friend and heavy contributor to Emanuel, and Alan King, the attorney husband of Ald. Sophia King (4th), were also fined $2,500.

Yet another lobbyist was hit with a $2,000 fine, but the Board of Ethics did not name the individual.

Emanuel has accused the Board of Ethics of turning “average citizens” into lobbyists in its zeal to shed its weakling image and follow the road map provided by his private emails.

“In the interest of reform, we have lost our perspective…We cannot collapse a lobbyist and a citizen—and that’s what’s happened,” the mayor said.

“We know what a lobbyist is. They get paid to represent a particular interest, then have a financial interest in the outcome. A citizen expressing their views to their elected democratic officials is doing exactly what you want in a representative form of government. There has to be a clarity that doesn’t change our…commitment to reform while acknowledging that people have a right to speak to their elected officials without being in any way encumbered.”

The mayor also joked about what happened recently around his own kitchen table.

“Amy [the mayor’s wife] was saying something to me and [daughter] Ilana says, ‘You’d better not, Mom. You’re gonna have to register as a lobbyist,’” Emanuel said.

