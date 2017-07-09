Former Chicago cop, a ‘true hero,’ dies 29 years after ex-cop shot him

Ex-cop Tommie Lee Hudson surrenders to police at 7237 S. Stony Island on July 14, 1988, after shooting two people, including Officer Bernard Domagala. | Bob Ringham / Sun-Times

Bernard “Bernie” Domagala, a Chicago cop who was shot and badly wounded 29 years ago by a former officer on the South Side, has died of his wounds.

Domagala died Tuesday at Kindred Lakeshore Hospital in Edgewater. He was 66.

On Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

He is survived by his wife and three sons — one who was 4 and twins who were just 4 months old when Domagala was shot while responding to the home of Tommie Lee Hudson, a former Chicago cop who’d barricaded himself inside his home in the 7200 block of South Stony Island.

It happened on July 14, 1988. Cook County sheriff’s officers had gone to the home to evict Hudson — who was armed with a shotgun and five handguns — for failing to pay his mortgage.

A standoff ensued, and the Chicago Police Department’s Hostage, Barricade and Terrorist Unit, which Domagala was a part of, was called out. Officers surrounded the property.

Domagala, 37 years old at the time, peeked around the corner of the garage, and Hudson shot him in the forehead from 100 feet away, leaving him with lasting brain injuries. He required medical care the rest of his life, according to the police.

A mover, sent there to help evict Hudson, also was shot — in the arm.

Hudson ultimately gave himself up and was charged with attempted murder. He died in 1994.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones for the loss of a true hero,” First Deputy Police Supt. Kevin Navarro said Thursday. “He will never be forgotten.”