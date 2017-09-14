Garry McCarthy mayoral exploratory committee formed

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) and Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy appear at a news conference in November 2015. | Associated Press

An exploratory committee to gauge the mayoral chances of former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was formed Wednesday, records show.

Paperwork was filed with the Illinois Election Commission by The Garry McCarthy For Mayor Exploratory Committee.

McCarthy was the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department between 2011 and 2016. He was ousted by Mayor Rahm Emanuel after the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

