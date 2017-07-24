Gunman who shot CPD officer still at large, no bond for co-defendants

Donzell Grant, 20, and Cortez Harrington, 24, each face seven felony charges after they allegedly robbed a T-Mobile store and shot an officer, according to Chicago Police. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police still are looking for one of the two gunmen who shot a female officer Friday during a harrowing foot chase following an attempted robbery at a Back of the Yards cellphone store.

On Monday, two men charged in the botched heist and the ensuing shootout were ordered held without bail, but Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jennifer Bagby said that a third suspect, who fired the shot that struck the officer in the leg, remained at large.

Donzell Grant, 20, and Cortez Harrington, 24, nodded to a small contingent of family members as sheriff’s deputies led them to their bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Bagby said that Grant and the unnamed man entered a T-Mobile store in a mall at 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue, marched four store employees to the back of the store at gunpoint, bound them with zip-ties and demanded the combination to a store safe.

Harrington, the getaway driver, waited in a nearby alley, behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger Friday afternoon, Bagby said.

As Grant and the third suspect emptied iPhones from the safe, a store employee who had been on lunch break sneaked out a back door and called police. A customer who had been inside the store as Grant and the other gunman entered had also managed to run out the front door, and called 911. As the armed pair headed for the door with the iPhones, they saw a squad car with two officers arriving, and ran out the back, Bagby said.

The two men ran from the alley to the front of the strip mall. After sprinting across Ashland with the two officers giving chase, the gunmen turned and fired at the police, striking the female officer in the knee, Bagby said. The second officer continued running after the two shooters, who ran south on Marshfield, then one or both of them again shot at the officer before running into the alley where Harrington was parked, Bagby said.

The two gunmen climbed into Harrington’s car, then apparently thought better of it, jumping out and sprinting away down a gangway, again stopping to fire at the pursuing officer, Bagby said. The two split up, with the officer still tailing Grant as Grant climbed a fence, snagging his pants.

The officer then saw a white van coming down the alley, and saw the second gunman fire at him from behind the wheel. The assailants had stolen the van from a 43-year-old man who lived nearby, Bagby said. Police found the empty van, parked in front of a fire hydrant on Marshfield, soon after.

Grant had run into the van owner’s garage, and was taken into custody. Harrington was arrested later by police as they were preparing to impound his Charger.