Homeless move to parkway, but say city wants them out of there, too

Homeless people displaced by construction at two Lake Shore Drive viaducts may soon be on the move again.

After taking their tents out of the viaducts at Wilson and Lawrence avenues and settling at a nearby parkway along Wilson on Sunday, they said city employees told them on Monday they couldn’t stay there, either.

Department of Streets & Sanitation trucks had lined up along Wilson Avenue Monday morning as work to rehab both viaducts began.

One of the residents, Maggie Gruzlewski, said workers from the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services came by and told her she would need to move.

“‘Pack your stuff. We’ll take you to a shelter,'” Gruzlewski said she was told. But she doesn’t want to. She doesn’t like shelters.

“They have bed bugs I have sleeping problems,” she said. “I can’t sleep with so many people in one room, and I don’t want to leave my boyfriend. We’re together 10 years.”

Many of the dozens of people who had called the viaducts home complain the city has repeatedly gone back on promises to find homes for them. They had blocked Lake Shore Drive in protest one morning earlier in September, and some of the supporters were detained by police. As reported by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown, efforts to find housing for the viaduct dwellers resulted in other homeless individuals moving in to take their places on the sidewalk.

Monday morning, city workers could be seen making the rounds among the tents.

“You guys are going to have to pack up,” said a woman who wouldn’t give her name. She briefly wore a jacket with the letters “CDFSS” on the back, but then took it off. “They say you have to take the tents off the parkway.”

Patricia Nix-Hodes, director of the Law Project at Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, wants the city to provide a more permanent solution.

“What we would hope would happen is the city would provide permanent housing options to the people the city is displacing,” Hix-Hodes said.

“That’s clearly what’s needed” but “so far they’ve refused to do that,” she added. “They should be allowed to stay here, since obviously they can’t stay where they have been staying, under the viaduct.”