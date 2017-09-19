Homeless near Uptown viaducts on the move again

Police line Wilson Avenue where homeless people briefly set up their tents Monday after the city demanded they leave two Lake Shore Drive viaducts. Photo by Mark Brown

The Tent City people appeared to be on the move once again late Tuesday.

After city workers on Monday dismantled their tents — spread out along either side of Wilson Avenue just west of the Lake Shore Drive — those residents who hadn’t found shelter elsewhere migrated a little to the south on Marine Drive.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation workers returned Tuesday morning. The tent city was disassembled once more, with residents clustering on a grassy patch outside the Wilson Avenue pumping station.

But it was only a temporary reprieve. Tent City residents said they’d been given until 11 p.m. to once again move on.

Where they would go was anyone’s guess.

“We’ve got a few possibilities, but it’s too early to talk about it,” said Yehuda Rothschild, one of the founders of Uptown Tent City.