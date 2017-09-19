The Tent City people appeared to be on the move once again late Tuesday.
After city workers on Monday dismantled their tents — spread out along either side of Wilson Avenue just west of the Lake Shore Drive — those residents who hadn’t found shelter elsewhere migrated a little to the south on Marine Drive.
Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation workers returned Tuesday morning. The tent city was disassembled once more, with residents clustering on a grassy patch outside the Wilson Avenue pumping station.
But it was only a temporary reprieve. Tent City residents said they’d been given until 11 p.m. to once again move on.
Where they would go was anyone’s guess.
“We’ve got a few possibilities, but it’s too early to talk about it,” said Yehuda Rothschild, one of the founders of Uptown Tent City.