Illinois joins 14 states, DC in lawsuit to stop Trump plan to end DACA

A rally was held Tuesday on Federal Plaza in the Loop in response to the White House's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Illinois has joined with 14 other states and the District of Columbia in filing suit Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation — an act Washington state’s attorney general called “a dark time for our country.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York. Besides Illinois, the plaintiffs were New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

In a news release, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said the decision to end the program “is fundamentally unfair, hurts our state economy and violates the law. … These are Americans in every way but their birthright. For centuries, our country has benefitted from immigrants who came here and worked hard for a better life. Rescinding DACA is contrary to what makes our country prosper.”

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Rauner had sidestepped a challenge from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to take state action to protect those immigrants. Emanuel had urged him to establish an Illinois Bill of Rights for undocumented immigrants, but Rauner said: “I do not believe this challenge for these children can be addressed on a state-by-state basis. … I think that would not be correct, not be the right solution. We need comprehensive immigration reform, it should be done at the federal level for the entire nation and it should be done by Congress.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said a program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

Those already enrolled in DACA remain covered until their permits expire. If their permits expire before March, 5, 2018, they are eligible to renew them for another two years as long as they apply by Oct. 5. But the program isn’t accepting new applications.

Opponents of the program said they are pleased with the Trump administration’s decision. They called DACA an unconstitutional abuse of executive power but proponents of the program said the move by Trump was cruel.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the action violates the due process rights of the immigrants. He said he fears the information the immigrants provided the government to participate in DACA could be used against them.

“It’s outrageous, it’s not right,” an emotional Ferguson said at a news conference in Seattle. “As attorney general for the state of Washington, I have a hammer, it’s the law.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined Ferguson at the news conference and said “this is one more of a long train of abuses that this president has attempted to foist on this great nation.”

Earlier this year, Ferguson sued Trump over the initial travel ban, which resulted in a federal judge blocking nationwide enforcement.