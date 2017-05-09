Immigration activists to rally downtown against DACA termination

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the winding-down of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in remarks at the Justice Department in Washington on Tuesday. The program was started by President Barack Obama and provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the United States. | Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Hundreds of protesters are expected to rally downtown Tuesday evening to condemn the Trump administration’s decision to wind down an Obama-era program providing legal protections to undocumented immigrants brought as children to the United States by their parents.

Numerous Chicago-area activist groups are taking part in the demonstration scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza, 230 S. Dearborn St.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The administration has challenged Congress to pass a law by March 5, 2018, that would allow so-called DREAMers to stay in the U.S.

“After our government had asked these young people to come forward and put their trust in the government, it is inhumane for our government to strip these young people of the protections DACA has provided,” a spokesman for Asian Americans Advancing Justice said. “By phasing out DACA, this administration has failed to show moral leadership.”

Former President Barack Obama called it “a political decision, and a moral question.” He also said the decision was “cruel.”

President Donald Trump took a hard-line stance against DACA as a candidate, but he had wavered on what to do with the 800,000-plus DREAMers across the nation, including more than 42,000 in Illinois.