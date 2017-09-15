It’s Chicago’s three-day Riot Fest weekend at Douglas Park

Fans cheer during Action Bronson's performance Friday on Day 1 of Riot Fest at Douglas Park, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Chicago’s three-day Riot Fest 2017 music festival has descended on Douglas Park on the West Side.

The fest features 91 bands on five stages. There’s everything from rock and alt-rock to punk and hip-hop.

Among the performers are Nine Inch Nails, Wu-Tang Clan, Taking Back Sunday, Paramore, Prophets of Rage and Jawbreaker.

Here’s a look at some of the Chicago Reader’s Riot Fest picks.

And keep checking back here through the weekend for more photos.