Chicago’s three-day Riot Fest 2017 music festival has descended on Douglas Park on the West Side.
The fest features 91 bands on five stages. There’s everything from rock and alt-rock to punk and hip-hop.
Among the performers are Nine Inch Nails, Wu-Tang Clan, Taking Back Sunday, Paramore, Prophets of Rage and Jawbreaker.
Here’s a look at some of the Chicago Reader’s Riot Fest picks.
And keep checking back here through the weekend for more photos.
Sebastien Grainger of Death From Above performs Friday on Day 1 of Riot Fest at Douglas Park, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times
Buzzcocks perform on Friday on Day 1 of Riot Fest at Douglas Park, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times
Action Bronson performs Friday on Day 1 of Riot Fest at Douglas Park, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times
Fans cheer during Death From Above’s performance Friday on Day 1 of Riot Fest at Douglas Park, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times
Thousands flock to Douglas Park Friday for Day 1 of Riot Fest, Sept. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times