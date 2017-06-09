Judge expected to decide fate of former priest Daniel McCormack

A Cook County judge is expected to decide this week whether disgraced former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack should be committed to a state mental hospital after serving out a five-year sentence for molesting five boys from his South Side congregation.

McCormack, who pleaded guilty eight years ago to sexually abusing the boys, has remained at a state mental hospital in downstate Rushville as the Attorney General’s Office has sought to have him committed indefinitely to state custody.

Judge Dennis Porter will hear testimony about McCormack’s 2009 conviction, and from dueling mental health experts from the AG’s office and McCormack’s defense team.

None of McCormack’s victims are expected to take testify.

Testimony began Wednesday, and is set to continue through Friday. If Porter rules that McCormack is a “sexually violent person” — that McCormack has been convicted of a sex crime and has a mental illness that makes him likely to re-offend— McCormack will remain in Rushville or another state institution, subject to annual reviews by state doctors.

McCormack on Wednesday sat impassively besides his lawyers as Assistant Attorney General Joelle Marasco laid out the state’s case against him.

McCormack, Marasco said, suffers from “pedophilic disorder”— sexual attraction to children— and is likely to harm youngsters again if released, she said, noting that McCormack continued molesting boys even after he was arrested for sex abuse in 2005.

McCormack was arrested again in 2006 for abusing five boys. McCormack was laicized by the archdiocese in 2007.

“Even though he was arrested and released [in 2005 ] he continued to engage in sex behavior with the same victims that he abused before he was arrested,” Marasco said.

“After he was released from custody, not only did he continue to abuse the boys he abused before, he also identified, isolated and then abused another victim.”

The Archdiocese has paid out millions to settle lawsuits filed by former parishioners who claim they were molested by McCormack, and a report by the state’s expert said archdiocese records showed at least 15 boys made allegations against the former St. Agatha’s priest.

Cook County prosecutors last year dropped charges against McCormack in another abuse case from 2005, stating that the victim had stopped cooperating with investigators after making their initial allegations.

There are more than 400 people committed to state institutions as sexually violent people, and 187 cases are pending, according to Maura Possley, spokeswoman for Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Among those in state custody are Brad Lieberman, the so-called “Plumber Rapist” who was committed to Rushville after serving a 20-year sentence on a conviction for a half-dozen rapes.