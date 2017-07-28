Judge Oks Cook County soda tax

Cook County will have sweetened beverage tax.

Judge Daniel Kubasiak made his ruling on Friday afternoon, lifting the restraining order.

No date has been set for the start of the implementation.

The controversial penny-per-ounce tax was supposed to go into effect July 1, but a lawsuit from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and other retailers stalled the tax.

Kubasiak issued a temporary restraining order June 30.

That order was continued another week, to July 12, and another, to July 21, and then once more, to July 28.