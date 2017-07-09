Judge orders to seal Jason Van Dyke statements after shooting

Jason Van Dyke is flanked by his attorneys Steven "Randy" Rueckert, left, and Daniel Herbert at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago Friday Aug. 11, 2017 for a hearing on the shooting of Laquan McDonald. | Nancy Stone/Pool/Chicago Tribune

A Cook County judge has sealed statements that Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke made after he fatally shot an unarmed, black teenager in 2014.

Judge Vincent Gaughan on Thursday ordered sealed an audio recording and transcript of an interview Van Dyke gave to the Independent Police Review Authority after he shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder.

Gaughan is trying to determine what evidence prosecutors can use and what can be made public.

Gaughan previously had ordered that prosecutors can’t sue some statements Van Dyke made to a high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department.

On Thursday, the judge ordered sealed statements that official, former Deputy Chief David McNaughton, made to the city’s inspector general’s office.