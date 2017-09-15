Judge rules Uptown homeless ‘tent city’ residents must clear out

Emmitt Grimm, 64, lives under the Wilson viaduct. He says he will "resist" the city's efforts to give him the boot later this month. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

A homeless encampment underneath a Lake Shore Drive viaduct in Uptown will have to clear out in time for construction on the overpass to begin on Monday, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Activists present for U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney Schenkier’s ruling said they would be on hand Monday at dawn, when construction crews could begin work on the overpass.

The homeless residents of “Uptown Tent City” who have so far refused to leave their camps for spots offered by the city in shelters have real problems, Schenkier said, but the courts were not going to provide a solution.

“I don’t think there is anybody in this room that doesn’t have sympathy and concern” for the plight of the homeless, Schenkier said. “My hope is the parties will continue to work with the city… to find a solution to this serious problem that isn’t just in Uptown, or Chicago.”

The ruling ends a months-long standoff between the city and tent city residents over the construction project, which will make repairs to the crumbling viaducts— and also add bike lanes that will leave no place for the homeless to return to after construction is finished.

A spokeswoman from the city Department of Family and Support Services did not immediately return calls from the Sun-Times.