Kwame Raoul makes it official: He’s running for attorney general

State Sen. Kwame Raoul made it official on Wednesday, kicking off his campaign for attorney general with a pledge “to ensure that justice in Illinois is blind, never discriminating between city, suburban and Downstate, between brown, black and white or between rich and poor.”

“I’ve spent my entire professional life as an advocate,” Raoul, D-Chicago, said in a video announcing his run. “The attorney general’s office gives me a credible platform to do just that for the citizens throughout the state of Illinois.”

The decision is of no surprise. Raoul’s name has been in the mix for higher position for years.

Raoul was elected in 2004 and was tapped to fill the vacancy left by President Barack Obama when Obama ran for the U.S. Senate. Raoul, a Chicago native and son of Haitian immigrants, also served as an assistant state’s attorney, and practiced law at the City Colleges of Chicago.

“As Attorney General, I’ll put my problem-solving and advocacy experience to work to ensure that justice in Illinois is blind, never discriminating between city, suburban and Downstate, between brown, black and white or between rich and poor,” Raoul said in a statement released Wednesday. “I am running to restore balance so that political gamesmanship is no match for the rule of law, under which all are equal.”

Raoul serves on several Senate committees, and served on Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Criminal Justice Reform Commission.

Raoul was among many who have hinted at a run in the wake of Lisa Madigan’s decision not to seek a fifth term. That decision opened the floodgates to many who have been eying the influential post for years.

“It’s an office of extreme potential for great advocacy. My record speaks to being able to serve in that office in terms of my chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee, my work on criminal justice reform and other legal matters. It’s something I have to take a serious look at—and very quickly,” Raoul had said last week after Madigan’s announcement.

Raoul also argued that there is nobody better than him to pick up the baton from Madigan on the issue of police reform.

Raoul is the second Democrat to announce a run. Rep. Scott Drury who had been running for governor, switched gears on Tuesday, becoming the the first Democrat to announce a campaign for attorney general.

Erika Harold, a former downstate Congressional candidate and Miss America, picked up a bevy of endorsements from Republicans on Tuesday, including House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.