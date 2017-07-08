Lawyer: Northwestern professor facing murder charges ‘a gentle soul’

A Chicago attorney representing Northwestern professor Wyndham Lathem warned against a rush to judgment as the microbiologist accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man makes his first appearance in a California court on Monday.

Lathem, who surrendered to police in Oakland, Calif., on Friday after a week on the lam with co-defendant Andrew Warren, has been the target of sensational media coverage since warrants were issued for the two men’s arrest for the murder of hairstylist Trenton Cornell inside Lathem’s condo in a River North high-rise.

Lathem, 42, was to appear before an Alameda County judge for an extradition hearing on Monday, and will not fight his return to Cook County to face murder charges, said Allan Sheppard, who is teaming up with his father, veteran defense attorney Barry Sheppard.

“We are conducting our own investigation, and there are a wide variety of scenarios that are possibly consistent with innocence,” Allan Sheppard said Monday.

“As the facts unfold, I would keep an open mind.”

Police discovered Cornell-Duranleau’s body on July 27 inside Lathem’s 10th-floor apartment in the Grand Plaza apartments, after a desk attendant in the apartment tower received a cryptic phone call suggesting someone check the apartment because “a crime may have been committed there.” An autopsy showed Cornell-Duranleau, who apparently lived in the condo with Lathem, died of multiple stab wounds.

Barry Sheppard negotiated terms of Lathem’s surrender with police after Lathem contacted him Friday afternoon, Allan Sheppard said. After several hours of back-and-forth, Lathem drove Warren to a San Francisco Police station near Golden Gate Park, then turned himself in to police in Oakland.

California attorney Kenneth H. Wine is handling Lathem’s hearing in Alameda County, which Allan Sheppard said should be routine. Allan Sheppard expected Lathem would make his first appearance in Cook County Criminal Court in a matter of days, and that he would seek to have Lathem granted bond so he could go free while awaiting trial.

“I think pre-trial release would be merited, given (Lathem’s) complete lack of a criminal history, his distinguished career as a microbiologist and immunologist, and good character.

“We have been flooded with letters and calls from family and friends, and everybody describes him as a man of outstanding character. These allegations against him are totally at odds with the man they know.”

Monday, Wine also issued a statement, describing similar testimonials from Lathem’s friends.

“They all describe him in the same way— a kind, intelligent and gentle soul… what he is accused of is totally contrary to the way he has lived his entire life.”

Allan Sheppard would not comment on the conversations with Lathem that led up to his arrest, nor offer an explanation for his client’s week-long journey to Northern California, which included a detour to Lake Geneva, Wis., where Lathem made a $1,000 donation to the public library in Cornell-Duranleau’s name.

Allan Sheppard also would not comment on how Lathem knew Cornell-Duranleau or their relationship, or how Lathem is connected to Warren, 56.

Allan Sheppard and his father have handled several high-profile clients in criminal cases, including Mubashra Uddin, a 19-year-old woman who received a sentence of probation on murder charges after she pleaded guilty to throwing her newborn child out of the eighth-floor window of an Uptown apartment.