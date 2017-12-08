Lyft driver’s car among 2 vehicles shot on Stevenson Expressway

A rideshare driver’s car and another vehicle were hit by gunfire early Saturday on the Stevenson Expressway.

Authorities received calls of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Damen, according to Illinois State Police.

A car going north was hit by at least one bullet, as was a vehicle going south, state police said. No one was hurt.

The person at the wheel of the northbound car was driving for Lyft, police said.

Northbound lanes of the expressway were expected to remain closed at Damen into the morning as troopers investigated.