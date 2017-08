Man critical after Cragin shooting

A man was critically wounded in a Cragin neighborhood shooting early Friday on the Northwest Side.

About 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Schubert, a bullet went through the 20-year-old’s right arm into his chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man told police that someone shot him, but a witness said he shot himself, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Area North detectives were investigating.