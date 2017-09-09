Police: SUV driver killed in head-on crash with CTA bus on South Side

A man was killed when he drove an SUV head-on into a CTA bus late Friday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:35 p.m., the 35-year-old was speeding north on King Drive near 59th Street when his SUV crossed the median into oncoming traffic and slammed into the bus, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The 47-year-old bus driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital along with a 23-year-old passenger, and another passenger, 41, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All three men were in fair condition, fire officials said.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. King Drive was shut down in the area for about three hours as crews cleared the scene, according to the CTA.