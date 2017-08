Man shot in head at Englewood gas station

A man was shot in the head at an Englewood gas station late Friday on the South Side.

At 11:20 p.m., a Chrysler 300 pulled up to the 35-year-old at the station in the 5900 block of South Morgan, and at least two people got out with guns and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

They might have taken the man’s vehicle, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody early Saturday as detectives investigated.