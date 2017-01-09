Man shot in leg during Lawndale robbery attempt

A man was shot in the leg by someone who tried to rob him Friday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 4 a.m., the 21-year-old was walking in the 3700 block of West 16th Street when a gray van pulled up and two people got out, one carrying a gun, according to Chicago Police.

The man ran, and one of the robbers opened fire, hitting him twice in the left leg and once in the right wrist, police said.

The victim kept running to 16th Street and Cullerton, where responding officers found him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting. It happened a few blocks away from the scene of a double homicide that happened Thursday afternoon in the same neighborhood.