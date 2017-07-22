This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
7:53 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Portage Park
8:14 p.m. Friday — Teen shot on SW Side
8:30 p.m. Friday — 1 shot, 1 stabbed in Logan Square
9:15 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Englewood shooting
10:19 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in Gresham
11:05 p.m. Friday — Man shot on South Shore porch
11:50 p.m. Friday — 3 wounded in I-55 shooting
5:45 a.m. Saturday — Man shot, critical after attempted West Side carjacking