MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for July 21-24

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

7:53 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Portage Park

8:14 p.m. Friday — Teen shot on SW Side

8:30 p.m. Friday — 1 shot, 1 stabbed in Logan Square

9:15 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Englewood shooting

10:19 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in Gresham

11:05 p.m. Friday — Man shot on South Shore porch

11:50 p.m. Friday — 3 wounded in I-55 shooting

5:45 a.m. Saturday — Man shot, critical after attempted West Side carjacking